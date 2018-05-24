HONOLULU (AP) — State sheriffs have arrested an Oahu Community Correctional Center detainee who was mistakenly released.
The Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Winston Kailimai was mistakenly released Wednesday instead of being transferred to the state hospital.
He was sentenced Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge and released on probation, but was supposed to have been sent to the hospital after being found unfit to stand trial in a separate assault case.
Sheriffs received a tip that Winston Kailimai was located on Nimitz Highway near Sand Island at around 3 p.m. He was then arrested near the highway.
