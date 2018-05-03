CHICAGO (AP) — A mix up at Cook County Jail led to the mistaken release of a man charged with threatening violence at gay bars in Chicago.

Authorities tell the Chicago Tribune they’re searching for 31-year-old Shane Sleeper. He was released from the jail Tuesday night by officials who believed the misdemeanor charges against him had been drooped and didn’t realize they were only dropped to file new felony charges of state terrorism, hate crime and harassment and ordered held without bail.

Sleeper was arrested on misdemeanor charges in February after he issued threats to gay bars. In one instance, he allegedly suggested to a bar that Chicago would see the same kind of mass shooting as occurred 1n 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were died.