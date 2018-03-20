HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte says the city’s street superintendent is still employed after being arrested and charged in the assault of an Uber driver in Lincoln.

Television station KSNB reports that 36-year-old Steven Kostner was arrested early Sunday after he was accused of pulling a knife on the driver, who was transporting Kostner. Lincoln police say the driver was able to run off and flag down a nearby officer.

Police say Kostner accused the driver of flirting with Kostner’s wife before pulling the knife. Kostner was charged Monday with making terroristic threats, which carries a prison sentenced of up to three years.

Kostner is Hastings’ street superintendent. Stutte says city administrators want to get more information about the circumstances of the incident before determining what action to take.

___

Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.