HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A May trial has been scheduled for a Hastings man accused of causing brain damage to his 7-month-old son.

Adams County District Court records show 24-year-old Angel Gutierrez-Huerta has pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury. His trial is set to begin May 21.

Hastings police say Gutierrez-Huerta took the baby to the emergency room at Mary Lanning Healthcare on Feb. 5. Doctors there and others later at Omaha hospital found bleeding around the little boy’s swelling brain and bleeding behind both eyes. A court document also says doctors found a skull fracture and a spinal cord injury.