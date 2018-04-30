CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie of New Hampshire is traveling this week to the U.S.-Mexico border to evaluate efforts underway to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Hassan is a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has oversight on a number of border functions.

She will receive briefings from Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and discuss how Congress can better support their efforts to detect, intercept, and halt the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Hassan also will meet with Mexican officials to build upon existing partnerships focused on combating the opioid epidemic and strengthening national security.