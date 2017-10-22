CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Senate Democrats from New Hampshire have sent a letter to the regional Environmental Protection Agency office raising questions about its determination that a controversial landfill did not pose an “unacceptable human health risk.”

The EPA made the ruling about the Coakley landfill last month and announced it wasn’t recommending remediation of chemicals on the site. The landfill in Greenland and North Hampton is a federal Superfund site and residents have expressed concerns that their wells could be contaminated.

In a letter sent Thursday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan complained that the EPA failed to present the findings to the New Hampshire Governor’s Task Force on the Seacoast Cancer Cluster and that failing to do so meant task force members couldn’t evaluate the information.