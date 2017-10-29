MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The director of a national veterans’ organization is joining U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan to highlight the struggles female veterans face in accessing health care.

Allison Jaslow, an Army veteran, is executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. She and Hassan will speak with female veterans Monday at Southern New Hampshire University.

Hassan, a Democrat, will speak about a bill she sponsored to address gender disparities at Veterans Affairs facilities. She says many VA facilities lack specialists who deal with women’s health, and maternity and newborn care isn’t covered at the level it should be. The bill is named the Deborah Sampson Act after a woman who disguised herself as a man to serve in the Army in the Revolutionary War.