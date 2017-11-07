NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration won’t retaliate against several University of Tennessee campuses that opted against his effort to privatize facilities management services at higher education institutions.

During budget hearings Tuesday, Haslam said he’s disappointed with how the process played out, but his administration won’t give less money to higher education because of choices that were left up to each campus.

Last week, the university’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin opted against outsourcing facilities management to real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle, the Haslam administration’s choice for the statewide contract.

The Knoxville and Martin campuses were projected to save money with the outsourcing.

University of Tennessee System President Joe DiPietro said he will hold chancellors of those campuses accountable for finding equivalent savings without outsourcing.