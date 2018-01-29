NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing additional money to boost education, fuel economic development, fight the opioid abuse epidemic and pad state reserves.

Before his final State of the State address Monday, the term-limited Republican governor told reporters his budget plan would increase K-12 education funding by more than $200 million, including money for teacher raises. Almost $100 million more would support higher education initiatives.

He said $128 million would go toward job growth investments, including programs in rural communities. His already-announced push to combat the opioid epidemic, TN Together, would receive $30 million. He also wants to save more money to bring the state’s Rainy Day Fund total to $850 million.

Democratic lawmakers said Monday that an opioid plan should receive $250 million, covered by the Rainy Day Fund.