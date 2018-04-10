NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.

Haslam’s appointees are all UT alumni. They include: former President of PepsiCo John Compton; Former Lady Vol and ESPN analyst Kara Lawson; CEO and founder of the Trust Co. Sharon Pryse; President and CEO of River City Co. Kim White; CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes; Former Tennessee Supreme Court Special Justice Melvin Malone; former Director and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Bill Evans; CEO of Denark Construction Raja Jubran; and former UT Vols football player and current partner in the Nashville law office of Adams and Reese Brad Lampley.

The appointments are effective July and subject to confirmation by the Legislature.