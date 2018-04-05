HOUSTON (AP) — Overcrowding at Harris County jail has been exacerbated in part by a loss of beds and a court backlog in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the jail is over capacity by more than 200 inmates and 280 have already been sent to other counties. Harvey rendered more than 1,000 jail beds and the county’s criminal courthouse unusable, which has led to bloated dockets and disorderly trial schedules.

But some say overcrowding was a chronic problem before Harvey, attributed to judges’ reluctance to issue personal release bonds and prosecutor’s charging decisions.

The sheriff’s office is preparing a formal request for nearly 200 portable jail beds. But the jail could see more relief soon as more than 140 beds and some courtrooms are reopening in coming weeks.

