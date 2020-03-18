NEW YORK — Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in upstate New York after spending just two days at Rikers Island.

Weinstein left the North Infirmary Command at Rikers early Wednesday and was assigned to Wende Correctional Facility, according to the Corrections Department. The maximum-security reception facility outside Buffalo is about 370 miles northwest of New York City.

The disgraced movie mogul spent almost a week at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure, after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke on March 11.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles, where Weinstein faces four felony counts of sexual assault, said they had begun the extradition process following his sentence.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape on Feb. 24 for sexually assaulting his former production assistant Miriam Haley and raping actress Jessica Mann.

