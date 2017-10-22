BOSTON (AP) — The Harvard School of Public Health is holding a discussion on discrimination in America.

The discussion to be webcast on Tuesday is part of the school’s Forum series and will focus on the African-American experience with discrimination in everyday life.

It is being held in conjunction with a new poll that covers a range of areas, from police interaction, to job applications, to health care, to racial slurs. The Forum event will explore the poll results and their implications for a healthier, more equitable and just society.

The panel of experts includes Elizabeth Hinton, an assistant professor of history and of African American Studies at Harvard and Dwayne Proctor, adviser to the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. It will be moderated by NPR science correspondent Joe Neel.