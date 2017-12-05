CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A new Harvard poll has found that two-thirds of millennials have more fear than hope about the country’s future.
The poll released Tuesday by the university’s Institute for Politics also found 54 percent of young Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, while 14 percent think it’s on the right track.
The poll found President Donald Trump’s job approval rating among millennials continues to decline, from 32 percent in the spring to 25 percent and that likely young voters prefer Democratic control of Congress.
On social issues, 53 percent approved of athletes’ kneeling in protest of police brutality and racism during the national anthem, and 61 percent supported stricter gun laws.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
The poll surveyed 2,037 youths aged 18 to 29 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.