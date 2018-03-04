BOSTON (AP) — Experts on disaster relief are scheduled to speak at Harvard University about Puerto Rico’s recovery process after Hurricane Maria.

Organizers say the Friday event will explore the Caribbean island’s outlook for long-term recovery in areas ranging from power restoration to health care coordination after last year’s devastating storm.

Panelists are expected to include current or former officials from groups including the Red Cross, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

They will also be asked to explore how lessons from Puerto Rico’s recovery process can be used to prepare for the threat of extreme hurricanes elsewhere.

It’s being called “Extreme Hurricanes: The Challenges for Puerto Rico and Beyond,” and will be hosted at the campus of Harvard’s public health school in Boston. Tickets are required.