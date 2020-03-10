Harvard University advised its students not to return to campus after spring break and to expect to complete classwork remotely “until further notice,” in an effort to avoid the spread of covid-19.

“Harvard College students will be required to move out of their houses and first-year dorms as soon as possible and no later than Sunday, March 15,” at 5 p.m., Rakesh Khurana, the dean of Harvard College told students Tuesday.

“We realize that leaving campus at short notice will be challenging for some of you,” he wrote, and directed students whose home is in one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak or a country subject to the federal government’s travel ban to consult with a dean as soon as possible.

The change marked another sign of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on even the most iconic institutions, as a growing number of universities known for their intense classroom debates, packed arenas and hands-on research are now moving to empty their campuses as much as possible.

Amherst College, Princeton University, Stanford University, New York University, the University of Washington, Ohio State University and others have announced dramatic changes in recent days in an effort to prevent infections by limiting for some period of time the communal gatherings that have been central to campus life and learning at many schools.

At all colleges, students, faculty and staff are grappling with considerable uncertainty as the impact of the virus changes day by day.

Harvard is beginning to transition to virtual classes and hopes that transformation will be complete by March 23, the first day of classes after spring break, the school’s president announced Tuesday.

Graduate students will transition to online work wherever possible, and students who must remain on campus will be taught remotely “and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions,” the university’s president, Lawrence Bacow, wrote.

No cases of covid-19 have been detected at Harvard.

Claudine Gay, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, wrote to faculty members that the decision was made “to protect the health of our community, and it was not made lightly.” The changes were intended to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time close to one another in places such as dorms, dining halls and classrooms. “The campus will remain open and operations will continue with appropriate measures to protect the health of our community,” she wrote.

“There is much we still do not know and the situation on the ground continues to evolve,” Gay wrote.

The idea that Harvard would switch to online classes seemed like an overreaction five days ago, Jason Furman, professor of the practice of economic policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “Today we made the obviously right decision to ask our undergraduates not to return after spring break.”

Furman wrote that he doesn’t think anyone in the United States will be sitting in a university classroom two weeks from now.

Furman, a former economic adviser in the Obama administration, added that if and when Harvard has a confirmed case of covid 19, “it will be too late. How do 6,700 undergraduates living in dorms and eating together in dining halls self isolate? How could we send them home then?”

Nonessential gatherings of more than 25 people on campus are strongly discouraged, Bacow wrote.

Gay asked that even smaller meetings be held remotely, or postponed, if possible.

Khurana told students that officials were working to get all classes online. “We are committed to ensuring that you will all be able to finish your spring term courses, and that you will remain on track to graduation,” he wrote.

In his letter, Bacow spoke to the fundamental change about to occur: He acknowledged to students, especially graduating seniors, that this was not how they expected their time at Harvard to end.

“We are doing this not just to protect you but also to protect other members of or community who may be more vulnerable to this disease than you are,” Bacow wrote.

He acknowledged to faculty that they were asking them midway through the semester to completely rethink the way they are teaching.

Gay promised the faculty support. “This is hard stuff, and no one is in this alone,” she wrote.

“I am proud to be a member of a community where people put the greater good above their own self-interest,” Bacow wrote. “Thank you for your patience and your resilience as we all learn to temper increased distance with deeper care for one another.”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Nick Anderson contributed to this report.

