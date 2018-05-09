HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The city of Hartford, Connecticut, has settled a lawsuit against developers and others accused of defrauding taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a failed effort to build a professional soccer stadium.

The Hartford Courant reports the city has recovered more than $500,000 associated with the fraud. Mayor Luke Bronin said Wednesday the city is owed more, but he doesn’t think developers James Duckett and Mitchell Anderson will be able to pay it back.

Duckett was convicted in federal court last year and sentenced to 36 months in prison. Anderson pleaded guilty and testified against Duckett. He received a six-month sentence.

Bronin says the settlement closes “an unfortunate chapter in Hartford’s history.”

