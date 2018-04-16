HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he has decided not to run as a Democratic candidate for governor.
Bronin announced Monday he is ending his exploratory committee and will “stay focused on my work as mayor.”
The announcement comes amid criticism from some gubernatorial candidates and other politicians about an agreement to have the state of Connecticut pay off $550 million of Hartford’s debt over the next 20 years to help the struggling city avoid bankruptcy. Some state lawmakers want to scale back the agreement.
Bronin says he doesn’t want his status in the 2018 governor’s race “to be a reason for people to condemn or politicize” the agreement and he “cannot let Hartford’s future become the casualty of a political fight.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
Bronin says he’s excited to keep working for Hartford.