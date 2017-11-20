HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s mulling whether to run as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018.

Bronin first told the Hartford Courant over the weekend that he was considering a possible bid for the state’s highest office, two years into his first four-year term as mayor of Connecticut’s capital city.

Appearing Monday at an unrelated news conference about combatting blight, Bronin said he plans to make calls over the coming weeks and seek feedback on the possibility of a gubernatorial run.

He says he likes tackling hard problems and the state has got to face some real significant challenges.

The 38-year-old Yale Law School graduate has been grappling with Hartford’s fiscal problems since taking office, including considering possible bankruptcy protection.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t seeking re-election.