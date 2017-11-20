HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 killing of a suspected rival.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut says 26-year-old Karl “Eagle” Roye was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut.
Federal prosecutors say Roye and Jimel Frank opened fire on 24-year-old Anthony Parker as he sat in parked car in Hartford.
Officials say Roye and Frank were members of a gang and Parker was a rival.
A jury found Roye guilty of conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering.
Frank pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.
This is one of several federal murder cases brought as a result of an FBI task force investigation into gang activity in Hartford.