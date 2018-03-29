HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford state representative has officially resigned, three weeks after he had informed his House Democratic leaders he was stepping down after being accused of sending inappropriate affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl.

In a resignation letter submitted Thursday to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Angel Arce said he didn’t want his “presence to be distraction to the very important work that occurs at the Capitol” and did not want his “family, friends and supporters to be burdened in any way.”

The governor and House Speaker had called on the three-term legislator to resign at the beginning of the month, after the Hartford Courant first published a series of texts the 57-year-old grandfather allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. They included calling the girl “so beautiful and gorgeous.”