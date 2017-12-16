HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is holding a gun buyback program to help reduce the number of unwanted firearms in the city.
The buyback takes place until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Renewal Team at 555 Windsor Street in Hartford.
Stop & Shop gift cards will be provided to individuals who turn in an operable firearm.
A $200 gift card will be given for an assault rifle and a $100 gift card for a handgun or revolver. A $25 gift card will be given to those turning in a shotgun or rifle. Guns should be unloaded and placed in a clear plastic bag inside a paper bag or box.
Guns may be turned in anonymously.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said gun violence is both a public safety and public health issue.