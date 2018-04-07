HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford high school is hosting budding scientists from 42 schools this weekend for a robotics competition.
Teams have been designing, building and programming robots to compete on a virtual field in a competitive video game Saturday and Sunday at Hartford Public School.
It is a preliminary round in competition put on by a New Hampshire nonprofit group called FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The winners will go on the New England championship next weekend at Boston University.
Sponsors of the event include United Technologies Corporation, Electric Boat, and Pfizer.
