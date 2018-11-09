LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were no brooms in the air or “Mudblood” insults when Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy met up at a beach.
“Harry Potter” co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton recently met up and went on a skateboard ride.
Watson posted a short video of their meetup on Instagram.
Felton teased Watson about her skateboarding skills, telling her she was “dancing around the board like a clown.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Marine combat veteran kills 12 in rampage at California bar WATCH
- White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
- Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court
- Wildfire devastates California town of Paradise VIEW
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Watson wrote a post congratulating Fenton on his new Youtube sci-fi series, “Origin,” which premieres on Nov. 14.