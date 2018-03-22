PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The only plant in South Dakota that processes pulse crops such as field peas and lentils has stopped buying from farmers as it deals with financial woes.

The South Dakota Pulse Processors plant in Harrold earlier this year got some relief from creditors who delayed loan payments. But recent price decreases pressured by India closing off its market for peas, chickpeas and other pulse crops has dealt another blow.

President Tom Young tells the Capital Journal that the plant’s employees are still working, maintaining and improving the plant that opened in January 2017.

But he says the market slump has made it difficult for the plant to profitably buy peas from farmers, process them and ship them.

The plant is searching for more funds, but Young remains optimistic about its future.

