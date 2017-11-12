HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed two sisters in their home in Pennsylvania’s capital last week.
Police said 24-year-old Natasha Harner and Kaliah Dearing were found dead at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said no one else was in the home when the victims were discovered.
Investigators released very few details about the killings, including where the victims were found inside the house and whether there were any signs of forced entry.
Neighbors and relatives said they had no idea what the motive could have been. One neighbor said a woman driving by reported a gunshot at about 3 p.m. Thursday, but other neighbors said they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary.
