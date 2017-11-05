HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was shot several times and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
Officials say the shooting took place about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen Drive in the northwest part of the county, KPRC 2 reports .
The TV station reports that the constable, whose name has not been released, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition has not been released.
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tells KPRC 2 that the suspected gunman is in custody.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.