HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was shot several times and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Officials say the shooting took place about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of Walnut Glen Drive in the northwest part of the county, KPRC 2 reports .

The TV station reports that the constable, whose name has not been released, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tells KPRC 2 that the suspected gunman is in custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.