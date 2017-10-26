HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County Judge Ed Emmett has unveiled 15 recommendations that would involve local, state and federal governments as part of a regional response to preventing future flooding like Southeast Texas experienced with Hurricane Harvey.

The chief executive of the county that includes Houston says all levels of government need to begin moving on solutions before the “sense of urgency created by Harvey” fades.

Emmett’s proposals announced Wednesday include adding a third reservoir for the northwest side of the county, making improvements to the existing two reservoirs and completing long-sought flood control projects on several creeks and bayous.

One significant hurdle is paying for the projects. Emmett advocates the state tap its “rainy day fund,” something Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted. Emmett also says he’ll be lobbying state and federal officials.

