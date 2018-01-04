HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County authorities say three men now under arrest after a three-month investigation are responsible for more than 150 car burglaries in the northwest part of the county.
Harris County Precinct 4 constables say a home surveillance camera that showed one of the break-ins on Dec. 22 led to the arrest of 20-year-old Dardairus Dain Fletcher.
Authorities tell Houston TV station KTRK they found stolen items and drugs at Fletcher’s home and that information from him led to the arrest of two others — 19-year-old Dominique Demond Lockett and 18-year-old De’Aries Jahmar Smith. Deputies say stolen property and drugs also were recovered from their homes.
All three face a variety of charges.
