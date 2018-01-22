ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The “Harlem Hellfighters” of World War I are being honored at the state Capitol complex.
An exhibition dedicated to the soldiers of the African-American 369th Infantry Regiment is being staged in February in the Vietnam Memorial Gallery across the street from the Capitol.
This free public exhibition explores the history and legacy of the New York National Guard unit based in Manhattan. The Harlem Hellfighters served longer than any American regiment of World War I.
They also formed a regimental band that is credited with influencing the development of jazz music.
