NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say several people were hurt, including responding police officers, when an emotionally disturbed person set fire to her apartment in Harlem.

Police say the woman had barricaded herself inside her 14th floor public housing apartment on Amsterdam Avenue when the fire broke out at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control in less than an hour.

The woman was hospitalized and is expected to survive her injuries.

At least five police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.