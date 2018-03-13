LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats are accusing former Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy of using about $4,000 in campaign funds last year for personal expenses that include airfare, a car rental and hotel bill.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says it found 11 questionable expenses from January through August of 2017 after Hardy left office. He lost a 2016 re-election bid to Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen but has filed to run for Kihuen’s seat this year.

DCCC spokesman Drew Godinich says Hardy appears to have used campaign cash to line his own pockets.

Hardy’s campaign disputed the allegation and told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the charges are legitimate campaign expenses, some of which are related to Hardy exploring a 2018 campaign.

Hardy spokesman Ben Sparks says Democrats are making false allegations but spent months ignoring allegations that Kihuen sexually harassed several women.

