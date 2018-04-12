BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Students from Hankinson and Oakes took top honors in this year’s National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reports that Oakes claimed top honors in the elementary and middle school divisions, and Hankinson won the high school division.
Overall individual winners were Cheyne Meyer of Hankinson and Gracie Gunderson of Medina.
A record 750 archers registered to compete in the tournament in Minot in late March, though only 600 made it to the event due to a snowstorm. Winning teams and the top 10 individuals qualify for the national tournament in May in Louisville, Kentucky.
