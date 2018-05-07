GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials say the implementation of a new fee-based permit system and summertime shuttle service for access to the Hanging Lake area has been postponed a year.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports officials announced on Monday that the plan, designed to limit visitors to 615 per day and help preserve the lake’s fragile ecosystem, is still awaiting a formal record of decision from the Forest Service.

Aaron Mayville, Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger, said several other details, including the establishment of a reservation-based fee system and a shuttle service to run from May 1 through Oct. 31, have yet to be worked out.

Mayville says the Forest Service will continue to manage the parking lot and trail this summer.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/