MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — A hang glider pilot participating in an airshow at a U.S. Air Force base in southwestern Idaho has died following a crash.
Officials called off the rest of Saturday’s Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration at Mountain Home Air Force Base about 55 miles southeast of Boise after the crash.
Air Force officials say the pilot of the powerless aircraft was flown by helicopter to a local hospital where he died. The pilot’s name hasn’t been released.
The air show is also scheduled for Sunday, but officials haven’t said if those events will be held.
