DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia handyman accused of serial child rape has been sentenced to 60 to 120 years in prison.

Fifty-nine-year-old William Charles Thomas pleaded no contest Monday to charges that he raped six girls and sexually abused a seventh between 1990 and 2017. He also entered pleas to child pornography counts.

Bucks County prosecutors say he kept a “perverse shrine” in his Morrisville trailer — 1,000 pairs of used girl’s underwear — and documented his crimes in hundreds of disturbing, graphic images and writings.

Thomas apologized in court Monday, saying he never intended to hurt anybody and “tried my best to keep it in my head and not touch another person.”

The judge called him a “monster” and a danger to the community, saying “Your depravity is without limitation.”

