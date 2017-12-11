DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia handyman accused of serial child rape has been sentenced to 60 to 120 years in prison.
Fifty-nine-year-old William Charles Thomas pleaded no contest Monday to charges that he raped six girls and sexually abused a seventh between 1990 and 2017. He also entered pleas to child pornography counts.
Bucks County prosecutors say he kept a “perverse shrine” in his Morrisville trailer — 1,000 pairs of used girl’s underwear — and documented his crimes in hundreds of disturbing, graphic images and writings.
Thomas apologized in court Monday, saying he never intended to hurt anybody and “tried my best to keep it in my head and not touch another person.”
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
The judge called him a “monster” and a danger to the community, saying “Your depravity is without limitation.”
___
This story has been corrected to correct sentence in summary and extended headline. APNewsNow.