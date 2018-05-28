PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Drivers in Rhode Island will soon have to put down their phones while driving.

The state’s hands-free driving law, passed last year, takes effect Friday. State officials and law enforcement are working to ensure drivers are aware of the new rules.

State Police Sergeant Greg Cunningham says drivers are still allowed to talk on the phone with Bluetooth or other hands-free technology, but they’re only allowed to use their hands to activate or end a call.

If caught, drivers will get a ticket up to $100 for the first infraction. Those drivers can avoid paying the ticket if they prove they bought hands-free technology before the ticket is due.

Cunningham says the best way to avoid trouble is to leave your phone alone.