SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s annual comic convention is dealing with a rift over its handing of a sexual harassment allegation that’s caused several participants to back out of planned appearances.

Young adult fiction author Shannon Hale said in a blog post Tuesday she won’t be attending the FanX convention due to its dismissive attitude about harassment.

She said she’d asked the organization for weeks to apologize for comments by co-founder Dan Farr that seemed to downplay a 2017 complaint against author Richard Paul Evans. In response, she said the organization seemed more interested in protecting Evans and told her to “sit this one out.”

Evans did not respond to a request for comment.

Co-founder Bryan Brandenburg apologized on Monday for how FanX handled the situation. He said staff will undergo training for sexual harassment and have written a new policy.