CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that Cook County jail detainees who have public indecency accusations against them must be handcuffed to prevent them from misbehavior.
The Chicago Tribune reports that three lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks alleging detainees’ aggressive sexual behavior in jail and courtroom lockups creates a hostile environment for female assistant public defenders and correctional officers. Under the judge’s Tuesday order inmates also would have to wear special jumpsuits limiting access to the groin area after a first reported incident of sexual misconduct.
The judge’s order says the inmates must be handcuffed while being taken from jail to court and back unless a judge orders otherwise. The sheriff’s office also must provide personnel in courtroom lockups to deter the behavior.
Court records show the sheriff’s office doesn’t oppose the judge’s order.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com