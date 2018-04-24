WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say a hand grenade found on the shoreline at Moore Reservoir in Waterford has been destroyed by a “controlled detonation.”

Investigators tell WPTZ-TV the grenade was found at the boat launch picnic area after the reservoir water levels were lowered.

The Vermont Bomb Squad and Vermont Air National Guard personnel determined Monday evening that the grenade was “in a deteriorated condition.” The ordnance was left overnight until investigators returned Tuesday morning and made the decision to detonate it.

Police have not said how old the grenade was or how long it might have been in the water. The picnic area was reopened after the blast.

