BOSTON (AP) — A large insurance company is moving residences in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports John Hancock Financial Services is returning to the Back Bay neighborhood after more than a decade-long hiatus.

The company was one of the first corporate tenants in the Seaport area back in 2004. Now Hancock will shift 1,100 workers to 200 Berkeley St. (known as the Old John Hancock Building), and 197 Clarendon St. by the end of 2018.

The decision was announced to employees in a memo on Tuesday, with a note that the real estate choice will not include cuts in the workforce.

