AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Hampshire College says its seventh president will be Miriam E. Nelson, PhD, a former associate dean and professor at Tufts University and the current deputy director of a sustainability institute at the University of New Hampshire.
She will succeed Jonathan Lash who is retiring in June following a seven year tenure. Nelson begins at the Amherst-based college in July.
Hampshire College’s Board of Trustees made the appointment last week following a year-long search and a formal recommendation from a search committee.
Nelson spent more than 30 years at Tufts University, earning recognition as a scientist and public health expert with over a hundred published scholarly papers. She was also a health and nutrition adviser to the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, and Agriculture under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry