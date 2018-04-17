AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Hampshire College says its seventh president will be Miriam E. Nelson, PhD, a former associate dean and professor at Tufts University and the current deputy director of a sustainability institute at the University of New Hampshire.

She will succeed Jonathan Lash who is retiring in June following a seven year tenure. Nelson begins at the Amherst-based college in July.

Hampshire College’s Board of Trustees made the appointment last week following a year-long search and a formal recommendation from a search committee.

Nelson spent more than 30 years at Tufts University, earning recognition as a scientist and public health expert with over a hundred published scholarly papers. She was also a health and nutrition adviser to the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, and Agriculture under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.