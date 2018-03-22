HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana officials say a developer plans on spending at least $40 million to build a data center at a former power plant site along Lake Michigan.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. says the state economic development agency has approved $9 million in tax credits toward the project, which is still under negotiation.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the center would be built at the State Line Generating Plant site on Hammond’s border with Chicago. Dominion Resources shut down the coal-burning plant in 2012 because troubles meeting federal air pollution standards.

McDermott says the developer became interested in the location when Hammond promoted it in an unsuccessful bid for Amazon’s new headquarters project, with access to Lake Michigan and a reliable power grid.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com