NEW YORK (AP) — Stars from the Broadway hit “Hamilton” will be on hand when restored statues of the Founding Father and another history-changing New Yorker are unveiled at a Manhattan museum.

The Museum of the City of New York is holding a ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the return of historic nickel bronze statues of Alexander Hamilton and Dewitt Clinton. The statues have undergone their first conservation treatment since being installed at the Fifth Avenue museum’s terrace entrance in 1941.

Hamilton was a Founding Father who played a key role in shaping the future of the nation and New York City. Clinton was the city’s mayor in the early 19th century and championed the building of the Erie Canal as governor of New York.

Attending the ceremony are “Hamilton” stars Jevon McFerrin, Lexi Lawson, and Anthony Lee Medina.