NEW YORK (AP) — A famed New York City pub that has been a part of the Washington Heights neighborhood landscape for decades is not closing after all.
After word got out earlier this week that Coogan’s would be closing because of a rent increase, supporters including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda rallied to save the local landmark. The New York Times reports more than 15,000 people signed a petition.
On Friday, Miranda was among those celebrating at Coogan’s after the owners settled on a new lease with the property owners. Miranda said he’s been visiting the restaurant since he was a boy. Lease terms were not disclosed.
Miranda even sang “Happy Birthday” to a diner.
Coogan’s opened in 1985. Other famous patrons include former Vice President Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and singer Alicia Keys.
