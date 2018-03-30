PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say the half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was shot during a confrontation with two men in a mall parking lot.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jahrell Lillard received first aid at a store before he was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injury was unknown.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says the shooting happened Thursday night at Clackamas Town Center. The suspects ran from the scene and no arrests have been announced.

The Trail Blazers told KGW-TV they had no comment.

The shooting happened the same day Damian Lillard announced that his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.