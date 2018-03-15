MIAMI (AP) — More immigrants are suing the Trump administration, alleging that racism influenced its decision to end a program allowing them to live and work legally in the U.S. after disasters in their home country.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court is one of a handful nationwide challenging the end of temporary protected status for people from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan.
The latest case details how the Haitian-American community could be harmed if roughly 60,000 Haitians become subject to deportation.
The dozen plaintiffs include Haiti Liberte, a New York-based weekly Haitian newspaper. The lawsuit says one of its leading journalists has protected status and may be forced to leave the U.S.
Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.