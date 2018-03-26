TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson hair stylist accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a 94-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison.

State prosecutors say a judge also ordered Supranom “Addy” Klos to pay full restitution to the victim.

They say Klos was the victim’s hair stylist and cultivated a friendship with the woman and her husband more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors say the victim’s husband died in 2011 and Klos was given power of attorney.

Starting in 2014, prosecutors say Klos began depleting the victim’s account through gambling and buying luxury items for herself including a new car and dental implants.

Last December, Klos was convicted of fraudulent schemes, theft, fraudulent use of a credit cards and unlawful use of power of attorney.