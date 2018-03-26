Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson hair stylist accused of stealing more than $300,000 from a 94-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison.

State prosecutors say a judge also ordered Supranom “Addy” Klos to pay full restitution to the victim.

They say Klos was the victim’s hair stylist and cultivated a friendship with the woman and her husband more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors say the victim’s husband died in 2011 and Klos was given power of attorney.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Starting in 2014, prosecutors say Klos began depleting the victim’s account through gambling and buying luxury items for herself including a new car and dental implants.

Last December, Klos was convicted of fraudulent schemes, theft, fraudulent use of a credit cards and unlawful use of power of attorney.

The Associated Press