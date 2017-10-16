LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Mills Mall, which was heavily damaged by a hailstorm in May, announced it will reopen in time for the traditional holiday shopping season.

The Denver Post reports the mall, which announced it will reopen Nov. 21, says it would have a majority of common areas operational inside the sprawling building and “as many retail tenants possible open, safe and functional for the holiday shopping season.”

Mall owner Simon Property Group says work on getting the mall completely revamped after heavy roof and water damage will continue during evening hours “extending into early 2018.”

Simon says it would operate with standard hours instead of extended holiday hours during November and December. The mall will be closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

