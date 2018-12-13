BOSTON — Save the Children says hackers stole nearly $1 million from the nonprofit through a sophisticated email scam.
The Boston Globe reports that scammers hacked into the email of a worker at the charity’s U.S. offices last year, posed as an employee, and created false invoices and other documents to fool the nonprofit into sending nearly $1 million to a fraudulent entity in Japan.
The scammers claimed the money was needed to purchase solar panels for health centers in Pakistan, a country where Save the Children has worked for decades.
The Save the Children Federation , the Fairfield, Connecticut-based U.S. affiliate of the international organization, said its insurance reimbursed all but $112,000 of the stolen funds.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- 'Dirty deeds': Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Warming in Arctic raises fears of 'rapid unraveling’ of the region
- As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer
The charity has since tightened its cybersecurity and bank transfer protocols to prevent fraud.